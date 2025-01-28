Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $431.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.28. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

