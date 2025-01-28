Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,468 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $40,573,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,270 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,376,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,361,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.70. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $173.05 and a twelve month high of $277.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

