Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. FCG Investment Co grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 4,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.05.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $299.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

