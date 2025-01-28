Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in IQVIA by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $207.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Stephens began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.71.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

