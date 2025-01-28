Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemed by 111.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total transaction of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,362.94. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $574.26 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $544.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

