Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.0 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $345.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

