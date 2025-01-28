Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SF shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.14.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $119.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

