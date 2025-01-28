Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.17 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DT

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.