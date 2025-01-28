Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after buying an additional 2,174,093 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hologic by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Hologic by 18.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,788,000 after purchasing an additional 306,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,700,000 after purchasing an additional 238,222 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

