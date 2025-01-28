Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,158.14. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,157,308 shares of company stock worth $153,981,848 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

