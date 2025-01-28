Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $182.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.16.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

