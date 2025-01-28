Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.9201 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

