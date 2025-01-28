Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,474 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $163,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 4.1 %

JNJ opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

