Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,768 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,778 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.