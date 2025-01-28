Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 101.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total value of $595,428.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,155.96. This trade represents a 18.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $321,642.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,958.66. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,490 shares of company stock worth $1,541,570. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $285.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.95. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $217.34 and a one year high of $296.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

