Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $447.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $376.14 and a 1-year high of $451.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

