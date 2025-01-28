Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 11,976 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

