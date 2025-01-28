Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,277 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,102.34. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

CMS opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $72.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

