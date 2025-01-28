Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 16,694 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,694 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Centene by 70.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $8,374,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 14.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 328,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 41,671 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 64.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas purchased 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,903.93. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CNC opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.