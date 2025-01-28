Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 172 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.