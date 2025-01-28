Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 18,925 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.10. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.