Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,260 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Masco by 86.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

MAS stock opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

