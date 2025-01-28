Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 388 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

DFS opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $104.08 and a 52 week high of $204.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 17.29%. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

