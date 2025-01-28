Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 518 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $151.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.56. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.67 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.