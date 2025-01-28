Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,653 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,862,000 after buying an additional 217,404 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 32.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 880,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,360,000 after purchasing an additional 215,126 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,205.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 154,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 142,430 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,340,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after purchasing an additional 129,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $117.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRUS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

