Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,653 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,860 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $354,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,686.89. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,996. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.