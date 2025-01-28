Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,522 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of GATX worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GATX by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. GATX Co. has a one year low of $120.14 and a one year high of $168.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $145.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.