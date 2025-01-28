Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,308 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,695,000 after buying an additional 278,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 190,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,677.10. This trade represents a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRE

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.