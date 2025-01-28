Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,219,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36,867 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $508.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.76. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $518.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,451,400 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,268,881. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,203,890. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

