First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given New $2,600.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,303.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,316.75.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.9 %
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 187.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 28 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
