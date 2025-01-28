First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given New $2,600.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,303.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,316.75.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,182.30 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $1,438.08 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,171.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,041.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 187.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 28 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.