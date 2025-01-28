First Financial (THFF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect First Financial to post earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $60,386.50 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $577.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. First Financial has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

First Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

