First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FSFG opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

