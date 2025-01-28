First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

