First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of UCON opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

