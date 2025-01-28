FMC (FMC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $1,327,647.04 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. FMC has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Barclays raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

