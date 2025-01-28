Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.22 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.65). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 136.25 ($1.70), with a volume of 827,758 shares.

Gateley Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,662.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gateley had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gateley will post 15.5253837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gateley Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gateley

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

In other news, insider Edward Knapp acquired 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £14,482.50 ($18,019.78). 48.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong.

With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

