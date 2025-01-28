GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.69 and traded as low as C$36.27. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$36.28, with a volume of 17,872 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.50 to C$41.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.75.

The company has a market cap of C$534.77 million, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.2993948 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

