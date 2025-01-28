GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.08. GigCapital4 shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

GigCapital4 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Trading of GigCapital4

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000.

GigCapital4 Company Profile

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

