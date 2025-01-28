Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Position Cut by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $922.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

