Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1,078.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 121,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.