GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 148.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 374.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 71.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 61.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.73. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

