Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $6,564,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

