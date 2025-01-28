Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 4.1 %

JNJ opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22,438,500 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

