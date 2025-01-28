Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after buying an additional 2,042,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.