Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $158,860.00 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.5 %

HLNE stock opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $103.42 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $194.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.86.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

