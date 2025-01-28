HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $332.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.13. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 520.98% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.19.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

