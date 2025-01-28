HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $405.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.19.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 6.1 %

HCA stock opened at $332.18 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $281.61 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 520.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

