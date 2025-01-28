Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 66,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 296,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 1.6 %

HCAT stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.36. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CFO Jason Alger sold 19,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $163,063.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,443.84. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $37,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,108. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,169 shares of company stock valued at $639,174 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

