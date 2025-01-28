HFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 683.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.