Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken purchased 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $159,232.88. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,537. The trade was a 223.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

